Quantinuum to provide quantum-computing power to UK’s Hartree Centre

BROOMFIELD — Quantinuum LLC, a Broomfield company spun out of Honeywell International Inc., will lend its quantum-computing power to the Hartree Centre, a major supercomputer research center in Cheshire, England.

The joint statement of endeavor recently signed by the two parties allows researchers at HC access to Quantinuum’s H-Series, the world’s highest-performing trapped-ion quantum computers, via the cloud and on-premise, according to a news release.

“Both organizations aim to support UK businesses and research organizations in exploring quantum advantage in quantum chemistry, computational biology, quantum artificial intelligence and quantum-augmented cybersecurity,” the release said.

Quantinuum said last month that its new quantum computer has demonstrated the ability to outperform an industry benchmark for computing power set by Google in 2019.

The performance of H2-1, the first quantum computer with 56 trapped-ion qubits, cannot be simulated by the world’s most-powerful traditional supercomputers, the company determined during a recent demonstration run jointly by a team of Quantinuum and JPMorgan Chase & Co. staffers.