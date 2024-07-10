Boulder median sales price neared $1.6M in June

LOVELAND — Median sales prices for single-family homes were up across much of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado in June, according to the monthly Information and Real Estate Services LLC report, as were the number of homes on the market.

The median sales price in Boulder last month was more than $1.59 million, the highest total of the year and 4.4% higher than in June 2023.

There were 45 sales in the city last month on 222 active listings, 26.9% more listings than were active in June 2023.

In Estes Park, the median sales price for June was $762,500, up 0.3% from that month in 2023.

There were 20 sales on 154 active listings in June, 31.6% more listings than the same month last year.

The median home in Fort Collins sold for $622,500 last month, the second-lowest total of the year but a 0.1% improvement over last June’s median.

Brokers in the city sold 214 homes on 654 active listings, a 20.7% increase year over year.

The median sales price in the Greeley-Evans market was $429,000 last month, a slight decrease from May but up 4% compared with June 2023.

There were 108 sales in the market in June on 247 active listings, an increase of 18.2% from the same month last year.

The Loveland-Berthoud market had its highest median sales price of the year last month: $620,000. That’s up 11.7% from the same month last year.

There were 131 sales in the market last month on 405 active listings, 18.1% more listings than in June 2023.

Longmont median sales prices dipped — both month over month and year over year — in June to $619,000. That’s 0.2% lower than in the same month last year. Longmont was the only market in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado region to post a price decrease.

There were 55 sales in the city on 168 active listings, up 21.7% from June 2023.