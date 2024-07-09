Allo Fiber expands service to Kersey

KERSEY — The town of Kersey is next on the list of communities installing Allo Fiber throughout town, which will allow residents in the next six months to access up to 10 gigabytes in internet, telephone and video services. Construction began July 8.

“We are very fortunate to have collaborated with Colorado State University, Neo Connect & ALLO and received a grant from the state of Colorado’s Capital Projects Fund for broadband infrastructure to bring broadband to our community,” Kersey mayor Gary Lagrimanta in a news release. “It is not just about faster internet; it’s about opening doors to new opportunities for education, business, and connectivity. It’s a critical step toward ensuring everyone has the tools they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

While construction should last the next six weeks, full connectivity and service will be available in the next six months because the fiber will need to be connected to the city of Evans’ trunk line, said Town Manager Stacy Brown.

The network will feature up to 10-gigabit symmetrical speeds for residents and up to 100-gigabit symmetrical speeds for businesses, providing equal upload and download speeds optimized by Allo’s Wi-Fi 6 routers, the release stated. Allo’s network comes without installation fees or restrictive contracts, the release stated.

Internet, data transport, cloud connectivity, video and voice are included in Allo’s communications, entertainment, and business products. Businesses can access Allo’s managed services, next-generation firewall, phone systems and cybersecurity offerings before the fiber network is built.

Kersey is the 10th community that Allo Fiber is constructing in Colorado. Allo entered Colorado in 2018 and built an all-fiber network in Fort Morgan.

Allo Fiber is a trade name for Allo Communications LLC. For more information about Allo in Kersey, visit AlloFiber.com/Kersey.