Louisville city manager offers to resign

LOUISVILLE — Louisville city manager Jeff Durbin, who for several weeks has been under investigation for an unspecified personnel matter, has offered to resign his position.

The offer was announced at the end of an emergency Louisville City Council meeting held July 3. The announcement came after an hour-plus-long executive session during which city officials discussed the personnel matter.

Louisville City Council must now vote to accept the resignation. The agenda for the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening includes an item related to a separation agreement with Durbin, who could not be reached for comment.

SPONSORED CONTENT Answers to your commercial solar frequently asked questions Navigating the complexities of a solar capital energy improvement can be challenging, so we’ve answered some of the most common questions.

Louisville city attorney Kathleen Kelly and attorney Marilee Langhoff, who is described in a city memo as a “special counsel,” will present the agreement to the City Council, according to the agenda.

Louisville City “Council has received an offer of resignation from the city manager and is directing the special counsel to work toward an agreement for acceptance of the resignation on terms acceptable to the city, subject to final review and approval at a future council meeting,” a city spokesperson told BizWest in an email. “Special counsel hopes to move as expeditiously as possible. Samma Fox is still the acting city manager.”

Fox has been leading the day-to-day operations of the city since July 19, when Louisville City Council held an emergency meeting to launch the investigation in Durbin.

City officials have not said what prompted the investigation.