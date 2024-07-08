Government & Politics  July 8, 2024

Everhome Suites extended-stay hotel planned in Superior

An artist’s rendering of the Everhome Suites extended-stay hotel planned in Superior Source: Superior planning documents.
SUPERIOR — There could be a new lodging option for travelers in downtown Superior as early as next year. 

Superior’s Town Board is scheduled to review plans for an Everhome Suites extended-stay hotel adjacent to the Element Hotel site during its meeting on Monday evening. 

The proposal calls for “a four-story, 57,972 square foot extended stay hotel with 114 guest rooms on a 1.97- acre lot” north of Creek View Way and east of Marshall Road, according to town planning documents. The rooms will be one-bedroom and studio units with “fully-equipped kitchens.”

Everhome is a Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) brand that “is built to suit the exact need of today’s extended-stay guest providing them with precisely what they need to own their routine and stay just as they do at home,” a memo from the developer said. “Most of the guests will be traveling on business, often on long-term work assignments or relocating, while a smaller subset of guests will be traveling on extended vacations, typically with, or to visit, family.”

Should the project win approval, Everhome plans to begin construction in the third quarter of this year, with completion expected by late 2025, the company said in a memo to Superior officials.

The Element Hotel was destroyed in the Marshall Fire in December 2021.

Everhome Suites is planning an extended-stay hotel at Creek View Way and east of Marshall Road. Source: Superior planning documents.

