Human Bean in Wellington to support veterans

WELLINGTON — Customers of The Human Bean in Wellington will be able to help honor a veteran in the community, with 10% of sales made at the 8121 Sixth St. location on July 11 going to Veterans Honoring Veterans.

The nonprofit honors veterans by presenting them with a commemorative statue of their branch of service. All statues are fully funded by sponsors and donors for Northern Colorado veterans.

Representatives from Veterans Honoring Veterans will be on site from 9 to 11 a.m. to speak to customers and distribute information about their mission. Any cash donations made by customers will also be donated to the nonprofit.

SPONSORED CONTENT Water Wars: Thornton’s struggle and triumph in obtaining Pipeline Permits Lyons Gaddis understands the complexities and challenges of water and real estate law. This case illustrates an important principle of building water projects: “It never gets easier.”

The event is part of The Human Bean’s Guest Barista Day program. The program connects nonprofits to customers, helping to raise money and awareness of their mission and services.

To learn more about Veterans Honoring Veterans visit veteranshonoringveterans.org.