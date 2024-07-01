WeldWerks launches ready-to-drink cocktail line Booz

WeldWerks line of ready-to-drink cocktails come in flavors such as Orange Creamsicle Crush and PB&J Bourbon Smash. Courtesy WeldWerks.

GREELEY — WeldWerks Brewing Co. will soon begin selling its new Booz brand of ready-to-drink, or RTD, cocktails.

The brand, styled as bo͞oz, will be available at retailers in July.

“RTDs felt like a blank canvas for us to stretch our creative muscles, innovate, and craft something to differentiate us from what’s already commercially available,” WeldWerks head brewer Skip Schwartz said in a press release. “WeldWerks has always had a passion for spirits and distillation, thus our extensive barrel-aging program and RTDs seemed like a natural space for us to play and venture into the spirit realm.”

Sleeping Giant Brewing Co. packed the Booz cans, which come in flavors such as Orange Creamsicle Crush and PB&J Bourbon Smash, in Denver.