Big Red F closes Post Chicken & Beer in Fort Collins
FORT COLLINS — Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group has closed the Fort Collins location of The Post Chicken & Beer, an eatery that opened in 2021 in a former IHOP restaurant across from the Colorado State University campus at 1002 S. College Ave., according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.
Big Red F still has other locations of The Post: in Boulder, Estes Park, Lafayette and Longmont as well as two in Denver.
