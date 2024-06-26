Big Red F closes Post Chicken & Beer in Fort Collins

The Post, a restaurant concept offered by Big Red F, opened in Fort Collins in 2021. Courtesy Big Red F.

FORT COLLINS — Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group has closed the Fort Collins location of The Post Chicken & Beer, an eatery that opened in 2021 in a former IHOP restaurant across from the Colorado State University campus at 1002 S. College Ave., according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Big Red F still has other locations of The Post: in Boulder, Estes Park, Lafayette and Longmont as well as two in Denver.