 June 26, 2024

Big Red F closes Post Chicken & Beer in Fort Collins

The Post, a restaurant concept offered by Big Red F, opened in Fort Collins in 2021. Courtesy Big Red F.
By

FORT COLLINS — Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group has closed the Fort Collins location of The Post Chicken & Beer, an eatery that opened in 2021 in a former IHOP restaurant across from the Colorado State University campus at 1002 S. College Ave., according to the Fort Collins Coloradoan.

Big Red F still has other locations of The Post: in Boulder, Estes Park, Lafayette and Longmont as well as two in Denver.

