The Post Chicken and Beer opens in shadow of RMNP

ESTES PARK — The Post Chicken and Beer, a fried-chicken concept from the Big Red F Restaurant Group, is now serving up grub and suds in its newest location in Estes Park.

The fifth Post outpost opened July 4 weekend and is located on the grounds of the famed Stanley Hotel.

“This restaurant has been in the works for two-and-a-half years now and we are so excited to be a part of this amazing community. The Post Estes Park joins a family of four other Post restaurants, all in sweet old neighborhoods in wonderful Colorado communities,” BRF co-owner Dana Query said in a prepared statement. There’s just something special about The Post that brings people together in a bigger way than we could have ever imagined.”

In addition to the new Estes Park restaurant, there are Post locations in Lafayette, Longmont, Boulder and Denver.