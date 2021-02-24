The Post Chicken & Beer expanding to Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — The Post Chicken & Beer — a restaurant concept by Boulder-based Big Red F Restaurant Group, which operates eateries such as Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Lola Mexican Kitchen — is soon coming to Fort Collins.
With existing local locations in Boulder, Longmont and Lafayette, The Post plans to open up shop this spring at 1002 S. College Ave. in Fort Collins, a former IHOP restaurant.
Previously, Big Red F had operated a temporary Post ghost kitchen out of the Jax location in Fort Collins.
“Fried chicken is very pandemic friendly, so we opened The Post Chicken & Beer as a takeout-only ghost kitchen at Jax on College in October. It was so well received that we decided to bring the chicken love to FoCo,” Big Red F founder Dave Query said in a prepared statement. “We had folks driving down from Fort Collins to our Longmont and Lafayette Post locations for our hot chicken and cold beer, just like they used to drive to Boulder and Denver to Jax before we opened Jax FoCo in 2011. Now they’ll have their own Fort Collins Post for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.”
In addition to its own beer varieties, the Fort Collins location will feature taps from local breweries.
“Fort Collins is such an incredible beer city, and we can’t wait to be a part of that,” Query said.
