Pagedip earns $150K from Google fund for Black, Latino entrepreneurs

Pagedip founder and CEO Sherisse Hawkins. Courtesy Google for Startups

BOULDER — Document-management application maker Pagedip was recently selected to receive $150,000 as part of the 2024 Google for Startups Founders Funds program, which supports Black and Latino entrepreneurs.

Pagedip, a trade name for Beneath the Ink Inc., is one of 20 participating companies and the only one in Colorado, according to Google news release.

“This year marks the fifth year of the Google for Startups Founders Funds, which started in the United States,” Google vice president of strategy and operations Maya Kulycky said in the release. “To date, we’ve deployed more than $50 million dollars to more than 570 Black and Latino founders around the world. Those founders have gone on to raise more than $590 million in follow-on funding to continue scaling their businesses.”

Google’s investment “will have a tremendous impact on our business and ability to rollout new functionalities” Pagedip founder and CEO Sherisse Hawkins said in the release. “We will now be able to accelerate a new feature set and delight existing and new customers with this functionality more rapidly this year.”

Pagedip has developed a no-code authoring tool that makes it easier for teams to create and share smart documents.

In 2022, Hawkins and Pagedip participated in the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator, created the prior year to help Black entrepreneurs access business mentorship and venture capital.