Erika Lind named CFO at Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web headquarters in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE — Erika Lind has been named chief financial officer at Charlotte’s Web, a provider of hemp-derived CBD wellness products.

Lind, who joined Charlotte’s Web Holdings LLC last year as vice president for financial planning and planning, will replace Jessica Saxton, who resigned effective June 28. Lind’s appointment is effective the following day.

Lind has more than two decades of executive financial leadership experience at several growth companies, including Celestial Seasonings, Orica USA, Hammond’s Candies and SpectraLogic Corp. Prior to joining Charlotte’s Web, she had been vice president for finance at Boulder-based Made in Nature LLC.

“We are excited for Erika to join the leadership team at Charlotte’s Web,” CEO Bill Morachnick said in a prepared statement. “We are confident she is the right financial executive and leader to guide Charlotte’s Web to profitable business growth. We are grateful to Jessica for her significant contributions and financial stewardship during her tenure with Charlotte’s Web.”

Erika Lind

Saxton will provide continuity and assist in transitioning Lind into her new role as CFO.

Lind holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University and a master’s in finance and accounting from Regis University.