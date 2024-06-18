Adidas Terrex opens downtown Boulder showroom

Adidas Terrex’s Boulder retail store is at 1805 11th St. near the Pearl Street Mall. Courtesy Adidas Terrex.

BOULDER — Adidas Terrex, the Germany shoe giant’s line of outdoor footwear, apparel and accessories, recently celebrated the grand opening of its store in downtown Boulder.

“The showroom underscores Adidas Terrex’s dedication to innovation and engagement within Colorado’s outdoor community,” the brand said in a news release. “A manifestation of the brand’s DNA with an open door for gathering in the future, the space fosters a welcoming environment for putting on events, hosting partners and community members, and building connections with the city’s strong, local retailer market.”

The shop is at 1805 11th St. near the Pearl Street Mall.