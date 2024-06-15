Larimer County Behavioral Health opens application period for $2.8M in grants

FORT COLLINS — Larimer County Behavioral Health Services has opened the application period for the 2024 Impact Fund Grant Program, aimed at addressing the pressing behavioral health needs of the community.

“As we launch the sixth year of our Impact Fund Grant Program, we are proud to continue our commitment to fostering a healthier, more resilient community through a unique funding pathway established specifically for behavioral health programs that serve the needs of Larimer County,” Human and Economic Health Director Laura Walker said in a written statement.

The $2.8 million in funding distributed through the grants is generated by a percentage of the annual sales-and-use tax as defined by the 2018 ballot initiative designating money for behavioral health purposes.

SPONSORED CONTENT Centerra: inspired by a love of Loveland In Northern Colorado, most people know Centerra as a place to shop, grab a bite or go to a movie. It’s also a favorite location for corporate offices. And it has gained recognition as the region’s top-selling new-home community.

BHS will allocate grants through two categories: Targeted and Responsive. Targeted Grants are defined by the input of the department’s three advisory bodies — the Behavioral Health Policy Council, Technical Advisory Committee, and Consumer Advisory Committee — all sanctioned by the Board of Larimer County Commissioners. The grants will focus on:

● Care coordination and systems integration.

● Workforce expansion and support.

● Alternatives and interventions in criminal justice.

● Services in diverse settings.

● Expansion of child and youth services.

The Gary A. Darling Grant Award is intended to be awarded to one stand-out program applying for funding under the Alternatives and Interventions in Criminal Justice Targeted Grant.

Responsive Grants are also available to organizations proposing innovative behavioral health programs that address community needs outside the defined Targeted Grant areas.The deadline for submitting applications to the Impact Fund Grant Program is 5 p.m., June 30. For more information and to apply, visit the 2024 Impact Fund Grant Program webpage.