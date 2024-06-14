Third Teriyaki Madness concept to open in Loveland

LOVLEAND — A restaurant owner from Frederick is working on bringing a new franchised Teriyaki Madness store in Loveland to 29th Street and U.S. 287 this fall, but that’s just the beginning.

Tim McCurry, who has opened four TMADs, as he calls them, in Firestone, Loveland and Longmont, will open his third Loveland site this fall, with plans for roughly three to five more in the next few years in the Northern Colorado/Wyoming market. He opened his first franchise in Firestone two weeks before COVID-19 in 2020, and said he just adapted to keep the business flowing.

Now four years later, he’s on his fifth store and is being true to his plan of one restaurant a year.

Formerly in the car industry for 25 years, McCurry now owns his franchises as a family business with his sister, Erin Brueggeman, a 21-year school administrator in the St. Vrain Valley School District; and his two sons, Dylan and Cameron.

McCurry said he always wanted to operate his own restaurant. That dream took flight when he discovered Teriyaki Madness and fell in love with their food.

“I’ve always loved food and cooking, and owning a restaurant was always a dream,” McCurry said. “I fell in love with the food. To this day, I still eat in the store, probably 95% of the days I’m here. We pride ourselves as an organization to serve good food that is healthy for you. Not healthy food that is good.”

Teriyaki Madness serves what is called Seattle-style teriyaki, which is basically rice, vegetables and meats. All of the restaurant’s teriyaki bowls are served fresh and are made to order.

“We have nothing that sits in a warming table waiting for hours,” he said. “You’re cooking fresh for customers, and they can customize it, much like you would customize a burrito.”

McCurry grew up in Broomfield and has lived in Frederick for 22 years. Dylan, with his background in the food industry, and Cameron, who transitioned from college basketball to restaurant management, have both risen to management roles in the company.

He hopes to have his new location opened by October.

“This is my third location in Loveland, so I know how to get things started to speed up the process,” he said. “I haven’t pulled permits or anything and I don’t see a lot that needs to be done but a facelift.”

He said he plans to hire roughly 30 people to open the store, and he encourages local teens to apply. He said high school students make up about 75% of his workforce.

Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 locations in the U.S. It is based in Denver.