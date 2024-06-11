No Barriers organization gets new executive director

Kelly Liggett has been named executive director of Fort Collins-based No Barriers. Courtesy No Barriers.

FORT COLLINS — Kelly Liggett has been named executive director of Fort Collins-based No Barriers, an organization dedicated to building an inclusive world without barriers for adventure sports.

“Kelly brings a unique blend of strategic vision and hands-on experience that makes her an exceptional leader for No Barriers,” Jeff Plush, No Barriers board member, said in a news release. “Her proven track record in driving organizational growth and her ability to inspire and unite teams around a common purpose is exactly what No Barriers needs to expand its impact and continue its mission of breaking down barriers for all individuals.”

Liggett joins No Barriers from Colorado State University, where she served as managing director of strategic engagement and strategic planning.

“It is an honor to join the No Barriers team, and I’m looking forward to what we can accomplish together to advance the organization’s mission,” Liggett said. “I extend my heartfelt appreciation to the No Barriers community for your trust in my leadership.”Liggett has presented and trained others at multiple industry conferences on strategies for measuring the effectiveness of engagement activities and collaborating across organizational divides, the release stated.

No Barriers is a Non-Profit organization co-founded by Erik Weihenmayer, the adventurist and first blind climber to summit Mount Everest.