Orthopedic Centers of Colorado hires Mike Bergerson as CEO

DENVER — Orthopedic Centers of Colorado, a regional chain of physical-therapy clinics with Boulder Valley operations in Superior and Westminster, has hired Mike Bergerson as CEO.

Bergerson has spent more than “30 years in healthcare administration leadership with the last 18 years of his career in the field of orthopedics,” OCC said in a new release. He was most recently the owner of 360 Health Care Partners LLC in Fort Collins, according to his LinkedIn page.

He previously served as CEO of Orthopaedic & Spine Center of the Rockies, based in Fort Collins.

“I am extremely excited to join Orthopedic Centers of Colorado and help sustain and grow our mission of being the premier providers of comprehensive orthopedic health in the Denver and Colorado Springs communities” Bergerson said in the release. “With the rich history and the extensive expertise of orthopedic providers in our company, we are excited for our next chapter of growth.