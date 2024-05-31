University of Colorado prof selected for CalTech research program

BOULDER — University of Colorado Boulder chemistry professor Gordana Dukovic was named a member of the 2024 class of Brown Investigators, a research grant program operated by the Brown Institute for Basic Sciences at the California Institute of Technology, or CalTech.

The cohort “comprises eight distinguished mid-career faculty working on fundamental challenges in the physical sciences, particularly those with potential long-term practical applications in chemistry and physics,” a CalTech news release said. “Each investigator will receive up to $2 million over five years.”

Dukovic’s research seeks to “develop methods for chemical structure determination of biomolecules bound to inorganic nanoparticles — materials that could be useful for the conversion of solar energy directly into new chemical bonds,” the release said.

The Brown Institute for Basic Sciences at Caltech was established in 2023 with a $400 million pledge from Caltech alumnus Ross Brown.