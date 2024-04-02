Pup o’ the Irish

Participants in Boulder Social’s first St. Patrick’s Puppy Parade on March 16. Courtesy Pawsitively Purrfect Pet Photography

Boulder Social hosts St. Patrick’s Day puppy parade

BOULDER — Dozens of dogs descended on the avenues around Boulder Social in March to march with their human buddies in the brewery and restaurant’s first St. Patrick’s Puppy Parade.

“Boulder is such a dog-friendly place,” said Erin Copeland, vice president of marketing of Boulder Social parent company Concept Restaurants Inc. and owner of a Wheaten Terrier (“He’s actually an Irish breed!”). “We just thought it made sense to throw some dog-friendly events.”

About 150 people and their furry companions attended the event on March 16, which served as an unofficial kickoff for Boulder Social’s new era as a dog-friendly establishment.

Boulder Social staff worked with Boulder city and county officials to ensure that the space at 1600 38th St. was in compliance in advance of the canine crowd, and “going forward the patio will be dog friendly,” Copeland said.

Concept Restaurants, a chain of eateries and watering holes in Boulder and Denver owned by local hospitality luminaries Frank Day and Gina Day, the long-time owner of Boulder Beer Co., opened Boulder Social in 2022 at the former home of Fate Brewing Co. and the short-lived Ska Street Brewstillery.

Buffalo Gold, a favorite that was served up for decades by Boulder Beer and whose name pays tribute to the University of Colorado’s Golden Buffaloes athletic teams and the two CU Boulder professors who started the pioneering Boulder Beer brewery in 1979, is now being produced and served at Boulder Social.

The St. Patrick’s Puppy Parade is another vestige of Boulder Beer that’s been revived at Boulder Social.

“Boulder Beer had a puppy parade at the Wilderness Place location” in 2019, and “it was a big success,” Copeland said. “…We have a lot of Boulder Beer fans who come to Boulder Social, so we thought it would be fun to bring the people who enjoyed the puppy parade over to Boulder Social.”

The St. Patrick’s Day party featured the parade; a costume contest with prizes including Boulder Social and Boulder Beer gift certificates and baskets and a stay in a dog-friendly room at Hotel Boulderado (also owned by the Days); and, according to Copeland, “dog and human specials” on Irish food specialities, non-alcoholic doggie beer and mini-burgers made with pup-friendly ingredients.

Local pet-centric vendors including The Bear and The Rat, Camp Bow Wow and Flatirons Natural Pet Market and Wash, were on hand offering promotions and giveaways.

Parade and costume participants were asked to donate $10 to Farfel’s Farm and Rescue, a Boulder-based adoption service and pet-goods retailer.

“We’re really proud to help them out with this event,” Copeland said.