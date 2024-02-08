Vision Ridge promotes two to executive roles

BOULDER — Vision Ridge Partners LLC of Boulder, a real estate assets investor, has promoted Rob van Es to partner and Christina Scalzo to managing director.

“We are proud to announce the well-deserved promotions of Rob and Christina, whose excellent work has helped advance our investment activities in connection with the global transition to sustainability,” Reuben Munger, managing partner and chief investment officer of Vision Ridge, said in a written statement. “We look forward to the continued contributions across the firm from Rob and Christina, as we pursue a wide range of new opportunities in energy, transportation and agriculture around the globe.”

Van Es joined Vision Ridge in January 2015. Previously, he served as a strategy senior manager at Accenture and earlier served as a business adviser to nonprofits in the U.S., Australia, and Europe.

Scalzo joined Vision Ridge in September 2022. She worked previously as vice president of mergers and acquisitions at Vistra Corp. and has served in corporate development and principal investment roles at SemGroup, Bregal Energy, and Energy Capital Partners.

Vision Ridge manages approximately $3.25 billion on behalf of institutional investors globally.