Breeze Thru opens Windsor car wash, its 13th

Breeze Thru Car Wash now has a location on Main Street of Windsor. Courtesy Breeze Thru

WINDSOR — Breeze Thru Car Wash LLC has opened its first facility in Windsor.

The new location is at 1261 Main St. It is the company’s 13th car wash in Northern Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The company has three locations in Cheyenne, three in Loveland, two in Fort Collins, Greeley and Longmont, and one in Johnstown, in addition to the new Windsor facility.

The company will celebrate its new location with a Founders Club membership, which gives customers access to its unlimited wash pass at a $10 monthly discount.

“We are beyond excited for the opening of our FIRST EVER Windsor location. The Founders Club is our way of inviting the community into our Wash Pass family, demonstrating our commitment to exceptional value and service in a fun way,” Wade Keith, brand manager for the company, said in a written statement.