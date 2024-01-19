Former Loveland council members sue over Centerra South reversal

Loveland City Hall

LOVELAND – Five former Loveland City Council members – Richard Ball, Dave Clark, John Fogle, Don Overcash and Chauncey Taylor – and three other residents of the city have filed a complaint against the city stemming from the current council’s Nov. 21 vote to reverse the previous council’s approval of an urban-renewal plan and master finance agreement for McWhinney Real Estate Services’ proposed Centerra South development.

According to the Loveland Reporter-Herald, the complaint filed in Loveland Municipal Court on Thursday includes allegations that the procedure used by Mayor Jacki Marsh and four other councilors to rescind resolutions related to Centerra South violated the 14th Amendment rights of the plaintiffs as well as the amendment to the City Charter passed by voters Nov. 7 with ballot question 301 that gives Loveland voters final approval over any council decisions related to urban-renewal plans. Thus, according to the complaint, Marsh and the four other members who voted to rescind the agreements are ineligible to serve on the council.

McWhinney filed its own lawsuit against the city over the reversal on Nov. 28, and a trial date has been set for Feb. 29 and March 1 in Larimer County District Court.