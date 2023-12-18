Legal & Courts  December 18, 2023

Larimer court sets trial date for Centerra South dispute

Ken Amundson
The new site plan for Centerra South shows the grocer in the upper right, retail down the spine with a central green area bordered by an office complex (in blue), hospitality, and multi-family housing. The ring of housing to the far right, or east of the property, would likely be the first to be built. The red barn structure is labeled “retail” in this drawing, adjacent to the central green. Courtesy McWhinney.

LOVELAND — Larimer County District Court Judge Carroll Michelle Brinegar has set the Centerra South development dispute for trial Feb. 29 and March 1, 2024.

In a brief court hearing Monday, the judge sought and received agreement on the court trial date. The case pits McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. against the city of Loveland. The city established the Centerra South urban renewal district and a related master finance agreement to help McWhinney develop infrastructure on a parcel south of U.S. 34 in east Loveland. After city council elections, however, the new council voted to dismantle the URA and finance agreement, which prompted the lawsuit that claimed breach of contract.

The developer in its initial filing sought a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. The judge denied the restraining order but granted the preliminary injunction, which maintained the status quo: The city cannot further its efforts to rescind the previous decisions, nor is it required to move ahead with the requirements of the URA or master finance agreement.

The case is McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. et al vs. city of Loveland, case number 2023cv30956 filed in Larimer County District Court.

Tags: Centerra South Loveland City Council McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc.

Ken Amundson

Managing Editor

Ken Amundson
Ken Amundson is managing editor of BizWest. He has lived in Loveland and reported on issues in the region since 1987. Prior to Colorado, he reported and edited for news organizations in Minnesota and Iowa. He's a parent of two and grandparent of four, all of whom make their homes on the Front Range. A news junkie at heart, he also enjoys competitive sports, especially the Rapids.

Latest by Ken Amundson:

