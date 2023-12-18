Larimer court sets trial date for Centerra South dispute

LOVELAND — Larimer County District Court Judge Carroll Michelle Brinegar has set the Centerra South development dispute for trial Feb. 29 and March 1, 2024.

In a brief court hearing Monday, the judge sought and received agreement on the court trial date. The case pits McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. against the city of Loveland. The city established the Centerra South urban renewal district and a related master finance agreement to help McWhinney develop infrastructure on a parcel south of U.S. 34 in east Loveland. After city council elections, however, the new council voted to dismantle the URA and finance agreement, which prompted the lawsuit that claimed breach of contract.

The developer in its initial filing sought a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction. The judge denied the restraining order but granted the preliminary injunction, which maintained the status quo: The city cannot further its efforts to rescind the previous decisions, nor is it required to move ahead with the requirements of the URA or master finance agreement.

The case is McWhinney Real Estate Services Inc. et al vs. city of Loveland, case number 2023cv30956 filed in Larimer County District Court.