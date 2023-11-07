Loveland food-tax repeal, urban-renewal issue winning big

LOVELAND – Voters in Loveland were on their way Tuesday night to a resounding repeal of the city’s 3% sales tax on food purchased for home consumption and a measure that would give voters the final say on urban-renewal plans.

As of 8 p.m., ballot issue 300, the food-tax repeal, was winning by nearly a 2-to-1 margin, 11,953 to 6,320. Meanwhile, proposition 301, the urban-renewal, was ahead by an even larger margin, 12,541 to 5,386.

The city sales tax on food generates about $10.5 million, according to city staff projections based upon a comparison of city sales-tax collections and Larimer County sales-tax collections in Loveland. Larimer does not charge a tax on groceries.

Supporters said the food tax penalizes lower-income individuals and say city budget shortfalls could be made up by city reserves or spending cuts. Opponents, including the Loveland Chamber of Commerce, said the loss of tax revenue would force severe cuts to city services, including parks, playgrounds, youth athletics and the library. City staffers had feverishly worked to develop alternatives in the event that the measure passed.

The citizens group Let Us Vote supported both ballot issues 300 and 301, while another organized group, Protect Loveland’s Future, opposed both.

Supporters of issue 301 said residents needed a voice in the city’s long-term financial commitments to urban-renewal plans, while opponents blasted the measure as an “anti-growth” move that would cripple the city’s ability to attract new employers or incentivize more affordable and attainable housing.

Let Us Vote petitioned the measure onto the ballot after the City Council voted 7-2 to approve the Centerra South urban-renewal plan.