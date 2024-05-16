Moxy names leadership team for University Hotel in Boulder

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of the new Moxy Hotel near the University of Colorado in Boulder. Courtesy Vision Hospitality Group.

BOULDER — Vision Hospitality Group has appointed a trio of industry veterans to lead operations at Moxy Boulder, a new hotel slated to open this month in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood near the University of Colorado campus.

Matthew Swisher will serve as general manager, Katie Moermond as director of sales, and Hannah Timm as director of food and beverage.

“This impeccable leadership team will ensure that the Moxy Boulder delivers an experience to our guests that is modern, exciting, playful and experiential, ” Vision Hospitality asset manager Michael DiMaria said in a prepared statement. “We could not be more thrilled with the level of experience each brings to their respective roles, and the guest experience will greatly benefit from their knowledge and wealth of leadership skills.”

The 189-room hotel at 1253 Pleasant St. will feature 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 5,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor events space, bar and lounge areas and a publicly accessible courtyard, according to Vision Hospitality Group, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company contracted to manage the property. Denver-based The Nichols Partnership Inc., with funding from BMC Investments, is the Moxy Hotel’s developer.

The Nichols hotel development has been in the works for the better part of the last decade and is one of several major hospitality projects near the CU campus on the verge of coming online in the near future. Boulder business and economic leaders have for years argued that new lodging and events spaces are key to long-term revitalization efforts in the University Hill district.

Limelight Hotel Boulder broke ground in early 2023 along the 1400 block of Broadway.