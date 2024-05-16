Oil giant Occidental contributes $1M to Greeley-Weld Habitat

GREELEY — Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: OXY) has donated $1 million to support the Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity’s Hope Springs housing project.

“The generous $1 million Hope Springs Sponsorship from Oxy will not only aid in the construction of more than 174 Greeley-Weld newly constructed homes within the Hope Springs development but also establish the Occidental Nature Discovery Park for communal enjoyment. This substantial contribution will not just provide shelter but also symbolize stability and optimism for families across Weld County, making a tangible difference in their lives,” Habitat said in a press statement.

Cheri Witt-Brown, CEO of Greeley-Weld Habitat, continued, “Occidental has stood by us in our journey, empowering more families to realize their dreams of affordable homeownership and break free from the cycle of poverty. Its support has provided veterans with the security and comfort of a home while broadening the horizons of our career and technical education high school students through our lunch and learn program. We are privileged to collaborate with Oxy, a steadfast partner in our endeavors.”

For Occidental, Habitat for Humanity aligns with the company’s mission. “Occidental is thrilled to expand our partnership with Greeley-Weld Habitat for Humanity through our largest donation to date,” Jason Sevin, president and general manager of the Rockies Business Unit, said in a written statement. “The Hope Springs development is an impressive community that will provide nearly 500 Weld County families with a pathway to homeownership. By creating affordable housing options, we are building roofs over families and creating homes for future generations.”