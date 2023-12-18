Boulder home goes for $8.3M, tops in metro for November

A home in Boulder’s Knollwood neighborhood sold for $8.3 million. Courtesy milehighmodern

BOULDER – A nearly 4,000-square-foot home in the Knollwood neighborhood, where Mapleton Avenue meets the mountains, sold for $8.3 million in November. According to MLS data, it was the highest-priced home sale in the Denver metropolitan area for the month.

According to BusinessDen, the three-bedroom, four-bath, 3,917-square-foot, four-year-old home in the 2200 block of Knollwood Drive, designed by Surround Architecture, was listed for owner Todd Barrett for $8 million in September, while milehighmodern represented buyers Robert and Victoria Di Savino Phares.

According to the MLS data, a house in the 2400 block of Spruce Meadows Drive in Broomfield was November’s third-priciest home sale, at $6.6 million, while a house in the 800 block of Circle Drive in Boulder came in fourth at $5.8 million.