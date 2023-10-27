Coffee bar to open inside Fort Collins taproom

The Morning Grind coffee bar will open inside Snowbank Brewing in Fort Collins. Courtesy The Morning Grind

FORT COLLINS – The Morning Grind, a coffee and espresso bar with a unique twist, will open next week inside the Snowbank Brewing taproom.

The coffee venture at 225 S. Lemay Ave., Suite 1, will be open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily, starting with a soft opening next week. The Morning Grind is collaborating with Wander Coffee, which opened a roastery in Fort Collins in 2016.

According to a news release issued by the company, what sets this coffee and espresso bar apart is its roots in craft brewing. “Harnessing the creativity, science and innovation that went into producing outstanding craft beers,” it said, “the aim is to channel that expertise into crafting exceptional coffee and espresso drinks. With a nod to the craft beer ethos, the focus will be on using sustainably sourced local ingredients of the highest quality, ensuring that each cup is a testament to refined processes and unparalleled taste.”

As the day progresses and the brewery comes alive, it said, “patrons can look forward to imaginative beer-coffee crossover collaborations and tantalizing blends. For those who favor cold beverages, cold-brew coffee will be readily available on tap.”

The Morning Grind will offer a comfortable ambiance for remote work or relaxation as well as free wi-fi. Complementing the drink menu will be light food options, including pastries from The

Bread Chic and breakfast burritos.