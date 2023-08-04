Spirit Hospitality sells 2 hotels after death of founder
FORT COLLINS — A Fort Collins-based hotel company owned by the late William Albrecht has sold two hotels in Northern Colorado to buyers from companies based in suburban Salt Lake City, Utah.
Willco VIII Development LLLP and Willco XII Development LLLP, both headquartered at 4836 S. College Ave., Suite 11, sold the Comfort Suites in the 2534 development of Johnstown and the Candlewood Suites in Greeley. William Albrecht is listed with the Colorado Secretary of State as the registered agent of both companies.
Albrecht, owner and CEO of Spirit Hospitality, died June 13 at the age of 76.
Together with Rob Uehran, he founded Spirit Hospitality LLC in 1994. He sold his homebuilding operation, Albrecht Homes, in 2000.
Spirit’s first development was the Comfort Inn in Loveland, followed by multiple other projects in Northern Colorado and the north Denver metro area. The company website lists ownership of the Hilton Garden Inn in Thornton with its Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse, Candlewood Suites in Thornton, Candlewood Suites in Fort Collins and Fairfield Inn & Suites in Fort Collins.
KB Greeley LLC, a newly registered company with headquarters in Taylorsville, Utah, bought the Candlewood at 3530 W. 29th St. in Greeley. The deal closed on July 17 at $13 million. The Candlewood was built in 2012 and contains 83 units spread over 49,518 square feet on 1.85 acres. It is a three-story hotel. Manwinder Singh is listed as the registered agent for the company.
Another new company, LLJT Hospitality LLC of South Jordan, Utah, bought the Comfort Suites at 4851 Thompson Parkway, which is directly north of Scheels All Sports. The buyer paid $11.5 million on July 24 for the 93-unit hotel. The three-story hotel is spread over 68,167 square feet. It was built in 2015. Darshan Kansagra is listed as the registered agent for the buyer.
