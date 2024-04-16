Hospitality & Tourism  April 16, 2024

Quality Inn in Loveland trades hands for $6.1M

The Quality Inn is located along U.S. Highway 34. Source: Larimer County assessor’s records
LOVELAND — The Quality Inn & Suites Loveland, located at 1500 Cheyenne Ave. adjacent to U.S. Highway 34, has sold for $6.1 million.

Seller CF Hospitality Inc. sold the three-story, 62-room hotel to SRK Loveland LLC. Billy Noon Chung is the president of CF Hospitality; Navnitial Patel of Cody, Wyoming, is the registered agent of SRK.

The property last sold in 2016 for $5.7 million.

The hotel is in a line of three hotels in that area of Loveland. The 30,218-square-foot hotel, built in 1998, sits on 1.44 acres.

The transaction closed April 1.

