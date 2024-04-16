Quality Inn in Loveland trades hands for $6.1M

The Quality Inn is located along U.S. Highway 34. Source: Larimer County assessor’s records

LOVELAND — The Quality Inn & Suites Loveland, located at 1500 Cheyenne Ave. adjacent to U.S. Highway 34, has sold for $6.1 million.

Seller CF Hospitality Inc. sold the three-story, 62-room hotel to SRK Loveland LLC. Billy Noon Chung is the president of CF Hospitality; Navnitial Patel of Cody, Wyoming, is the registered agent of SRK.

The property last sold in 2016 for $5.7 million.

SPONSORED CONTENT People Powered: Preparing Longmont Businesses for Economic Success Longmont Chamber and FNBO present People Powered on April 24, 2024, aiming to inform business owners about workforce development, housing, and transportation issues.

The hotel is in a line of three hotels in that area of Loveland. The 30,218-square-foot hotel, built in 1998, sits on 1.44 acres.

The transaction closed April 1.