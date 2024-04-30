Smoker Friendly names Dan Gallagher its new president

BOULDER — The Cigarette Store LLC, which does business as Smoker Friendly, has named Dan Gallagher as its new president.

Gallagher has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer at the retail tobacco and fuel company for more than 32 years and will continue his duties as COO while serving as president.

His brother and predecessor, Terry Gallagher, Jr. previously served as president, CEO and chairman of the board since the establishment of TCS LLC in 1991. Terry Gallagher Jr. will remain at Smoker Friendly in his positions as CEO and chairman of the Board.

“Dan has been instrumental in the growth of Smoker Friendly since its inception and key in establishing the great culture we have in this company,” Terry Gallagher Jr. said in a written statement. “Those of you who have worked closely with Dan know he is very deserving of this role and extremely capable of leading this company. While I have been the only president of TCSC and then TCS LLC since its organization in 1991, I’m very happy to see Dan in this role.”Boulder-based Smoker Friendly owns and operates 342 stores in 13 states. TCS is the largest licensee of Smoker Friendly International, and the largest tobacco store retailer in the United States, operating a mix of tobacco stores, cigar lounges, liquor stores and fueling locations under the Smoker Friendly, Tobacco Depot, Smoke ‘N Go, Havana Manor and Gasamat banners, in addition to its e-commerce site, paylesscigarsandpipes.com.