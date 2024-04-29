Poudre Valley Hospital receives seven-figure bequest

UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital. BizWest file photo

FORT COLLINS — A seven-figure bequest from the late Gerald Pedersen, founder of Fort Collins automobile dealership Pedersen Toyota, will support a new five-bed pediatrics unit at UCHealth’s Poudre Valley Hospital.

Kelly Tracer, UCHealth’s regional media relations manager, told BizWest on Monday that she couldn’t disclose the exact amount of the donation, but added that “it was among the top 10% of all the bequests we’ve had over the past 10 years.”

“I am humbled and honored to present this donation on behalf of my late father, a man whose spirit overflowed with compassion,” said Mark Pedersen. “It is with deep gratitude that our family fulfills his wish to support children’s hospital care and ensure that our community’s kids receive the best possible medical attention.”

Gerald Pedersen died in January 2019. The bequest is designated for children’s hospital services. In honor of the donation, the unit at PVH will be named the Gerald E. Pedersen Pediatrics Unit.

“We are immensely grateful for this generous gift,” said Kevin Unger, president and CEO of the hospital, in a prepared statement. “Pedersen Toyota and the Pedersen family have steadfastly supported the foundation’s mission for many decades. The Pedersens have provided broad support for our programs, giving to our capital campaigns for the hospital and the cancer center on the Harmony Campus, as well as donating to prenatal care, cancer care and behavioral health. Gerald Pedersen’s generous bequest will help provide unparalleled support for children’s hospital services, enabling us to deliver exceptional medical care and foster a brighter future for our community’s youngest members.”

Construction on PVH’s master-plan project began in October 2021 and is scheduled for completion in 2025, when the hospital celebrates its 100th anniversary. The pediatrics unit was activated last October and is treating patients in the new space.

“The new pediatrics unit is a beautiful and bright space, specially designed to treat our young patients. Each room has the capability and technology to care for pediatric patients who need high acuity care,” said Laura Hall, director of nursing for UCHealth’s women and family services in Northern Colorado. “Pediatric patients in our community will receive world-class care close to home with the support of and thanks to this gift.”

PVH’s transformation also includes improvements in cardiovascular services, women’s and children’s care, outpatient surgery, behavioral health services, orthopedics, neurology, outpatient infusion services, and the main entrance and lobby. Improvements will be made to the hospital’s wayfinding, patient flow and aesthetics, with interiors incorporating natural light and soft colors.