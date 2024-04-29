Idaho company buys two Kersey sites for $14.35M

KERSEY — A Boise, Idaho, based fueling and convenience store chain has purchased two properties in Kersey for $14.35 million.

Joshnik LLLP, which shares the same Boise address as Stinker Stores Inc., bought the properties from 5334 LLC, a company owned by L&A Ventures Real Estate LLC. That company shows Lucas Gardner and Abigail Gardner as managers and registered agents.

The properties in question are at 103 Hill St. and 115 W. Hill St., adjacent sites in Kersey at U.S. Highway 34 and Weld County Road 53. At that location was a convenience store operation named Milton’s Kersey, which also used the UFill It trade name.

The properties contain convenience-store and car-wash operations. They were purchased for $4.75 million in 2023 by 5334 LLC. The Facebook site for Milton’s reported in June 2022 that the Gardners had assumed ownership of the business operation, which appears to have been followed in September 2023 with the property purchase.

The buyer now, Joshnik, has other convenience store properties in the area, including at 1800 Ninth St. and 2544 11th Ave., both in Greeley. The seller owns other Milton’s stores in Greeley and Eaton.

The transaction closed April 11.

Representatives from Stinker Stores did not return a call seeking comment.