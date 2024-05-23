Moxy hotel opens on University Hill in Boulder

An artist’s rendering shows the exterior of the new Moxy Hotel near the University of Colorado in Boulder. Courtesy Vision Hospitality Group.

BOULDER — Moxy Boulder, a newly completed hotel in Boulder’s University Hill neighborhood near the University of Colorado campus, began welcoming guests on Thursday.

The 189-room hotel at 1247 Pleasant St. features 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 5,300 square feet of indoor and outdoor events space, bar and lounge areas and a publicly accessible courtyard, according to Vision Hospitality Group, the Chattanooga, Tennessee-based company contracted to manage the property. Denver-based The Nichols Partnership Inc., with funding from BMC Investments, was the Moxy Hotel’s developer.

“We couldn’t be more excited and ready for our first guests to experience the Moxy Boulder, which will bring a new vibrant center to the Hill in Boulder,” said Matt Swisher, general manager of the Moxy Boulder. “Our collective efforts have really paid off and this property is sure to be a favorite of travelers and locals alike.”

The Nichols hotel development has been in the works for the better part of the last decade and is one of several major hospitality projects near the CU campus on the verge of coming online in the near future. Boulder business and economic leaders have for years argued that new lodging and events spaces are key to long-term revitalization efforts in the University Hill district.

Limelight Hotel Boulder broke ground in early 2023 along the 1400 block of Broadway.