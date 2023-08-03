Trimble’s second-quarter results top Wall Street estimates
WESTMINSTER — Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which last year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, saw its net income slide in the second quarter, but results topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations.
On Thursday morning, the industrial technology company posted second-quarter net income of $44.6 million, down from $168 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted net income was 64 cents per share, ahead of Zack Consensus Estimate of 58 cents per share.
Trimble’s second-quarter 2023 sales were $993.6 million, also ahead of Wall Street’s expected $979.1 million in revenue for the period. The sales total was also 6% higher than in the second quarter of 2022.
“Our second quarter results demonstrate how Trimble technology enhances productivity and sustainability outcomes for our customers,” Trimble CEO Rob Painter said in a prepared statement.
Trimble’s stock finished trading Thursday at $55.51, up 3.26%.
Looking ahead, Trimble is projecting between $3.85 million and $3.93 billion in full-year sales for 2023.
WESTMINSTER — Trimble Inc. (Nasdaq: TRMB), which last year moved its headquarters from Silicon Valley to the Boulder Valley, saw its net income slide in the second quarter, but results topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations.
On Thursday morning, the industrial technology company posted second-quarter net income of $44.6 million, down from $168 million in the same period last year.
Adjusted net income was 64 cents per share, ahead of Zack Consensus Estimate of 58 cents per share.
Trimble’s second-quarter 2023 sales were $993.6 million, also ahead of Wall Street’s expected $979.1 million in revenue for the period. The sales total was also…
Subscribe now to view this article.
Want to See More!?
Start your subscription to BizWest, The Business Journal of the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado, TODAY!
Online access PLUS print versions of all Bizwest publications
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online access for one year.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Online and print versions of all Bizwest publications PLUS premium access to BizWest Datastore for one year.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to unlimited downloads from the BizWest Datastore!
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One year subscription includes:
- 1-year online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-year subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.
Premium access to the BreakingGround site plus online and print versions of all BizWest publications.
One month subscription includes:
- 1-year premium online access to the Breaking Ground website!
- 1-month online access to BizWest.com which includes unlimited news stories, archived story access and interactive versions of monthly business journal.
- 1-month subscription to BizWest & all of the publications in print version.
- 1-year access to daily email newsletter & breaking news alerts.