CSU volleyball players team with United Way for WomenGive program

An entry sign to Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Christopher Wood/BizWest

LARIMER COUNTY — Members of the Colorado State University volleyball team, in collaboration with The Green and Gold Guard, will expand their relationship with United Way of Larimer County’s WomenGive program by leveraging their name, image and likeness under the new NIL guidelines allowed by the NCAA.

United Way’s WomenGive program provides support and financial assistance through child care scholarships to single mothers pursuing postsecondary education at CSU and other local colleges and universities. WomenGive helps families achieve economic mobility, allowing them to focus on their studies. Scholarships are available three times a year to new and returning applicants during fall, spring and summer semesters.

“The members of the volleyball team believe that aligning with United Way’s WomenGive program is a great way to use their Name, Image and Likeness to promote one of the most impactive programs in our community,” Tom Hilbert, former head coach for the CSU volleyball team and volleyball team lead for The Green and Gold Guard, said in a written statement. “WomenGive already helps single moms in Larimer County attend Colorado State University. This alliance will also help connect the team members with the community, while promoting a worthy cause. It’s a win for everyone.”

The Green and Gold Guard is an independent organization that leverages the NIL of Colorado State student athletes to help charitable organizations throughout Colorado with fundraising efforts and community-impact missions.

For more information on how to support or apply for a WomenGive scholarship, visit https://uwaylc.org/womengive/. To learn more about The Green and Gold Guard, visit www.theggguard.com. For more information on The Colorado State Volleyball team, visit https://csurams.com/sports/womens-volleyball.