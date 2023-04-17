 April 17, 2023

Wind tower manufacturing company to add 850 jobs in Pueblo

Lucas High

PUEBLO — South Korean wind tower manufacturing company CS Wind Inc. is adding 850 jobs as part of an expansion of its factory in Pueblo. The plant, previously owned by Vestas Blades America Inc. and taken over by CS Wind in 2021, will eventually total about 900,000 square feet, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.

PUEBLO — South Korean wind tower manufacturing company CS Wind Inc. is adding 850 jobs as part of an expansion of its factory in Pueblo. The plant, previously owned by Vestas Blades America Inc. and taken over by CS Wind in 2021, will eventually total about 900,000 square feet, according to a report from the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Related Content

Former Vestas tower plant to expand to 900K square feet

 March 29, 2023