NoCo’s first IMAX theater opens in Loveland

LOVELAND — Metropolitan Theatres Corp. opened an IMAX viewing auditorium today at MetroLux 12 Theatres at the Promenade Shops at Centerra in Loveland.

The venue is the new home to the first IMAX theater in Northern Colorado. IMAX is a large-format, large-screen theater designed to bring the audience closer to the action.

The theater operators converted two auditoriums into a single IMAX auditorium, which is Theater 7 at MetroLux 12.

“We are thrilled to bring the IMAX experience to movie-goers in Northern Colorado and are thankful for the support from the city of Loveland and the Promenade Shops at Centerra, which were integral in helping to make this happen,” Metropolitan Theaters president David Corwin said in a prepared statement.

In 2020, the Loveland City Council offered the company $250,000 in incentives to lure the IMAX theater, which was estimated to cost $3.5 million to develop, to Centerra.

“Adding the incredible technology of an IMAX to the Metrolux Theatre in Loveland is a major draw for locals and tourists,” Loveland director of economic development Kelly Jones said in a statement. “We are gratef