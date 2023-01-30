Postino WineCafé to open on Boulder’s Pearl Street
BOULDER — Postino WineCafé, an Arizona-born restaurant chain known for its bruschetta, salads and sandwiches, will open a location on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall.
The restaurant at 1468 Pearl Street is expected to open this spring.
“We’ve had our eye on Boulder for years,” Postino co-founder Lauren Bailey said in a prepared statement. “The stars aligned with the right location, and we jumped at the opportunity to be a part of this special community. We’re excited to add a unique gathering place for Boulderites to call their own and can’t wait to join the neighboring restaurants and businesses on the Pearl Street Mall.”
Postino, which has Colorado locations in Denver and Highlands Ranch, chooses a different aesthetic for each restaurant. The plan for the Boulder eatery is to elicit “whimsey and nostalgia with an art wall featuring hundreds of pairs of reclaimed roller skates — a nod to a scene in the early ‘70s and ‘80s ‘Mork & Mindy’ sitcom when Robin Williams’ character roller skates down the pedestrian Pearl Street Mall,” the company said.
