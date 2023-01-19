Co-op CEO wins national leadership award
FORT COLLINS — Jeff Wadsworth, president and CEO of Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, has been named the 2023 J.C. Brown CEO Communication Leadership Award recipient by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. Wadsworth was recognized for his leadership in elevating and propelling purposeful internal and external communications.
The award recognizes an electric cooperative CEO/general manager who is committed to advancing communication at the cooperative and in the electric cooperative industry. The national award was established in 2003 and memorializes the late J.C. Brown, longtime editor of RE Magazine.
PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 50,000 homes and businesses across Boulder, Larimer, and Weld counties.
