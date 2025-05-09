PRPA names Blodgett new chief strategy officer

FORT COLLINS — Tim Blodgett has been hired as chief strategy officer for the Platte River Power Authority, the not-for-profit, community-owned public power generation and transmission utility announced.

In the role, Blodgett will help define strategies, identify needs and execute tactics as PRPA continues to make progress on the energy transition goals highlighted in its Resource Diversification Policy.

“I’m pleased to welcome Tim to Platte River,” Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of PRPA, said in a prepared statement. “He brings an extensive knowledge base of experience working for joint action agencies and distribution utilities. His unique perspective and thoughtful strategic approach will be invaluable as we collaborate with our owner communities and continue to make progress on our shared goals.”

SPONSORED CONTENT

Blodgett joins Platte River with more than 36 years of service in strategic communication and leadership in the utility industry. He most recently served as vice president for member services and communications for Missouri River Energy Services, based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“Enhancing Platte River’s strategic communications and implementing new approaches will be a key focus for me,” Blodgett said in a news release. “I look forward to collaborating with our owner communities, strengthening community relationships and helping to share our story as we work together toward a cleaner energy future.”

Blodgett’s appointment completes Platte River’s senior leadership team following a restructuring designed to align leadership roles with the organization’s long-term energy goals outlined in its Resource Diversification Policy, which directs the agency toward a 100% noncarbon energy future.

PRPA provides energy and services to Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland Colorado, for delivery to their distribution utility customers. In addition to providing a public

health and safety service to the owner communities.

on Facebook on LinkedIn