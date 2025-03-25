Fort Collins community solar site re-energized

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins Utilities has completed the repowering of the Riverside Community Solar Project. The solar array, on the northeast corner of Mulberry Street and Riverside Avenue, adds renewable energy into the city’s electric grid.

The repowering project began with the failure of a critical piece of customized equipment, according to a news release issued by Fort Collins Utilities. The central inverter, which conditions all the power from the solar panels, was damaged by an electrical fault, preventing the panels from exporting power.

Utilities staff immediately began evaluating options to re-energize the site. After exploring opportunities for repair, the staff determined that a redesign of the inverter system would be most cost-effective and best mitigate the risk of any future technical problems. Namaste Solar Electric was selected to complete the design engineering and construction work. Now that construction work at the site is complete, the site is generating at its full capacity.

“We are excited about a new and even better design that will optimize energy production. Enhancing both production and reliability, as well as having a design that is more easily repaired if something does happen in the future, will only provide better outcomes for participants and the community as a whole.” Brian Tholl, energy services manager, said in a prepared statement. “Community Solar is part of our strategy for our clean-energy future, and we are thrilled to provide another step in that direction with the re-energization of this project.”

The Community Solar program offers customers who want to produce renewable energy the option to own a portion of a solar photovoltaic array, even if they don’t have the space or ability to install it. Community Solar participants receive credits on their energy bill for power the Riverside Community Solar Project generates.

Fort Collins Utilities and Louisville-based Clean Energy Collective LLC developed the solar project in 2015. The city acquired Clean Energy Collective’s assets in the project in 2020, when the collective filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for some of its subsidiaries to clear the way for sale to utility giant Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE: CE).

Utilities continues to credit customer bills according to the current Community Solar Time-of-Day pricing. Since the transfer, Utilities has provided all customer service, operations and maintenance of the array.

The site contributes towards Fort Collins’ Our Climate Future goal of 100% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 5% local renewable energy generation. When operational, the site generates the equivalent electricity to serve about 120 homes in Fort Collins annually. Approved by City Council in 2021, the Our Climate Future plan is a community sustainability guide and builds on a 20-year history of local climate initiatives in Fort Collins.

