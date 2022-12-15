Foothills Gateway receives perfect score in accreditation survey

FORT COLLINS — Foothills Gateway Inc., a Larimer County nonprofit that provides services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has been accredited for 45 years. But this year, for the first time, the agency received its CARF International survey results with no recommendations for improvement.

CARF is the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, an international nonprofit that reviews the performance of health and human service organizations. Every three years, it conducts a survey of operations of entities seeking accreditation. It most recently surveyed Foothills in October and the results just came back.

According to information from Foothills, “CARF examines and, if needed, identifies opportunities for improvement across multiple areas of the organization. The four key areas surveyed included quality individualized services and support, employment services, community services, and a CARF-named ‘Aspire to Excellence’ section that … includes areas of leadership, strategic planning and administrative functions.”

Results include observations, suggestions that do not require immediate action and recommendations that do require action in order to maintain accreditation.

Foothills received a few suggestions and no recommendations.

“Foothills Gateway is acknowledged for the individual-first attitude that it displays throughout the organization. The individuals served express that they feel safe and respected. Promoting the individuals’ desires and needs is an evident priority throughout the organization,” the CARF report said.

Fewer than 3% of 8,000 organizations surveyed annually receive no recommendations, Foothills said in a press statement, and this year’s survey was the first time that Foothills received a perfect score.