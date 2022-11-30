CU elevates Salazar to outreach VP role

DENVER — Tony Salazar has been promoted to serve as the University of Colorado system’s vice president for outreach and engagement. He’d been the system’s assistant vice president for engagement since 2019.

“Tony has done a great job connecting CU to people around our state and has built relationships and networks that allow Coloradans to tell us what people and communities need from the university,” CU president Todd Saliman said in a prepared statement. “Outreach and engagement are a priority for the CU Board of Regents and for me, and Tony’s work has positioned us well to take important next steps to enhance our efforts.”

One of Salazar’s duties will be to lead CU’s engagement with metro-area business, nonprofit and community organizations.

