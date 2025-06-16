TransLogic promotes Huntington to executive role

BROOMFIELD — TransLogic, a Swisslog Healthcare company, has promoted Jeff Huntington to vice president of engineering for North America. Swisslog Healthcare operates its North American headquarters in Broomfield.

Huntington will oversee software development, mechatronics, and the system design and sustaining engineering support teams for TransLogic products.

“At TransLogic, we create products that transform how healthcare facilities operate,” Huntington said in a written statement. “My goal is to leverage our team’s expertise to develop transport automation solutions that set new industry standards for efficiency, reliability, and security.”

Since joining Swisslog Healthcare as director of software, Huntington has helped launch TransLogic’s latest Version 8 software platform and contributed to the development of key updates, enhancing system performance and reliability, the company said. He also helped drive an improvement in software security.

“Jeff has been an exceptional leader and a driving force behind many of our key engineering achievements,” Eric Waski, senior vice president of the Global Transport Automation Product Group. “His technical expertise, strategic mindset, and unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence have elevated our products and teams. I am confident that in his new role as Vice President of Engineering, Jeff will continue to lead with passion and purpose, guiding our organization toward even greater success.”

Jeff Huntington

