Heydude prez takes new branding exec role at Crocs

BROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has moved Terence Reilly, formerly Heydude’s president and executive vice president of Crocs, into a newly created chief brand officer role, where, the company said, he will have “oversight over the marketing and communications functions for both the Crocs and Heydude brands.”

Reilly was Crocs’ chief marketing officer before taking over as president of trendy drinkware maker Stanley Brand. He rejoined Crocs last year to lead the flagging Heydude casual shoe brand that Crocs acquired in 2021 for $2.5 billion.

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees “will serve as the interim president for the Heydude brand alongside the brand’s senior leadership team until a permanent structure is announced,” the company said in a news release.

“Since Terence rejoined Crocs, Inc. in 2024, the Heydude brand has seen significant traction under his leadership. He has galvanized a team, sharpened the brand’s strategic focus and re-established authentic connections with our consumers. I am confident that the green shoots we are seeing today are building the foundation for sustainable long-term brand growth,” Rees in the release. “With Terence in this new role and in partnership with our proven leadership team, this shift will create an elevated focus on driving heat and energy for both our brands and spark disruptive innovation as we engage with our consumers and customers around the world.”

