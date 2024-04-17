Crocs hires Stanley Brand cups exec to lead Heydude

BBROOMFIELD — Crocs Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) has hired the president of trendy drinkwear maker Stanley Brand to run its Heydude brand.

Terence Reilly will serve as Heydude’s president and executive vice president of Crocs.

Crocs acquired the casual shoe brand in 2021 for $2.5 billion.

Reilly’s hiring marks a return to Crocs for the 56 year old, who previously served as the footwear company’s chief marketing officer.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming back Terence to the Crocs, Inc. family,” Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a prepared statement. “Terence has had tremendous success in creating and executing brand-building playbooks at both Stanley and Crocs by leveraging iconic product, scaling awareness, driving brand relevance and ultimately building communities. Having previously worked alongside him, I am confident he is the right person to lead the Heydude Brand into its next phase of growth.”