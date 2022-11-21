 November 21, 2022

Workers at shuttered Longmont eatery still await pay

Employees of Longmont’s Dickens 300 Prime restaurant and Opera House say they haven’t received their final paychecks since the business abruptly shut down more than a month ago.

According to the Boulder Daily Camera, they say some were fired, others promptly resigned, the business suddenly closed its doors and the owner stopped communicating with them.

