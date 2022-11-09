Election 2022: Colorado decides

Here are some of the ballot measures and elections that BizWest is tracking in Colorado, including measures in the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado.

From home-rule in Erie to the CU South annexation in Boulder, to lodging taxes in multiple communities, to statewide ballot measures dealing with alcohol, BizWest is tracking issues of most importance to the business community.

Election 2022: From the Colorado Sun: Michael Bennet elected to his third U.S. Senate term as Colorado voters reject Republican Joe O’Dea

Election 2022: From the Colorado Sun: Jared Polis easily beats Heidi Ganahl to secure second term as Colorado’s governor

Election 2022: From the Boulder Daily Camera: Democrat Neguse wins in 2nd Congressional District to capture third term

Election 2022: From the Colorado Sun: Race between Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is too close to call

Election 2022: Federal and state contests

Election 2022: County-level results

Election 2022: 3 of 4 lodging tax hikes head for easy wins

Election 2022: 3 Weld school issues leading in votes

Election 2022: Boulder poised to approve new climate tax

Election 2022: Boulder library district vote neck and neck

Election 2022: Opponents of liquor initiatives lead in early tallies

Election 2022: Affordable-housing proposition close early

Election 2022: State income-tax reduction passing early

Election 2022: North Weld County Water district mill levy lags in early vote tally

Election 2022: Erie home-rule ballot question close at first returns

Election 2022: Early result show CU South annexation repeal too close to call

Election 2022: Tripping on election night: Voters lean toward legalizing psychedelics