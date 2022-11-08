Election 2022: North Weld County Water district mill levy lags in early vote tally

LUCERNE — A ballot measure to increase taxes in the North Weld County Water District to raise up to $5 million annually was trailing in early vote tallies Tuesday.

Ballot Issue 7A would impose a tax levy of 5 mills to raise funds for administration, operations, maintenance, public-improvement costs and other expenses.

The district has struggled with capacity issues for treatment and delivery of water, amidst rapid population growth and expansion of dairies in recent years.

In vote tallies from the Weld County Clerk & Recorder, as of 8:30 p.m., 2,596 votes were in favor, and 6,669 against, for a total of 9,265. In Larimer County, the measure also trailed, with 146 in favor and 359 against out of 505 votes..